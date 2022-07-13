English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal : a session power packed with lots of intelligence and tactics required to sell write options
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    IndusInd Bank says ED investigating some entities, a few employees for financial irregularity

    There is no credit exposure of the bank to these entities, the lender said.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 13, 2022 / 03:48 PM IST
    The bank had suo moto filed Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs) with the regulatory authorities during the relevant period for many of these entities.

    The bank had suo moto filed Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs) with the regulatory authorities during the relevant period for many of these entities.

    Private sector lender, IndusInd Bank on July 13 said, the Enforcement Directorate has lodged an investigation against certain entities and some bank employees in connection with financial irregularities.

    A First Information Report (FIR) was filed on July 9, 2022, with Chennai Police against some of those entities and a few employees of the bank, the lender said in an exchange note.

    There is no credit exposure of the bank to these entities, the lender said.

    The alleged remittance transaction fraud took place between 2011-2014.

    "The Directorate of Enforcement...has been investigating a few entities inter alia for certain alleged irregularities in remittances for import transactions conducted during the year 2011 to 2014," the bank said.

    Close

    Related stories

    "As part of the investigation, the ED has filed a First Information Report (FIR) dated July 9, 2022, with Chennai CCB-1 Police Station against some of those entities and few employees of the Bank, most of whom have already separated from the Bank. A complete copy of the FIR along with the annexure is being retrieved. There is no credit exposure of the Bank to these entities," it added.

    The bank had suo moto filed Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs) with the regulatory authorities during the relevant period for many of these entities.

    That apart, the bank had filed complaints with the police authorities in 2015 against some of unscrupulous entities. Incidentally, the matter was subject to scrutiny by the RBl in October 2015 and a penalty was levied on the bank which was intimated to the stock exchanges vide the Bank's letter dated July 28, 2016, the note said.

    “The Bank continues to extend full cooperation and assistance to the Law Enforcement Agencies and is duty-bound to take appropriate action against any of the named employees if found to have deliberately facilitated/abetted the conduct of any illegitimate transaction,” the communication said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #IndusInd Bank
    first published: Jul 13, 2022 03:31 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.