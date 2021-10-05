MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

IndusInd Bank records 10% loan growth in September quarter

Net advances stood at Rs 2,01,247 crore at the end of the second quarter of the last financial year, IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
October 05, 2021 / 12:23 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Tuesday said it has posted a 10 per cent growth in advances at Rs 2,21,821 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

Net advances stood at Rs 2,01,247 crore at the end of the second quarter of the last financial year, IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's deposits also rose by 21 per cent (year-on-year) to Rs 2,75,486 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 2,28,279 crore in the same period a year ago, it said.

IndusInd Bank's low-cost deposits -- current account and saving deposits (CASA) -- stood at 42.1 per cent of the total liabilities during the quarter.
PTI
Tags: #banking #Business #IndusInd Bank
first published: Oct 5, 2021 12:23 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.