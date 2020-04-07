IndusInd Bank Q4 deposits fall 7%, CASA ratio declines

IndusInd Bank, on April 7, said its deposits fell nearly 7 percent in the January-March quarter to Rs 202,303 crore. Deposits were at Rs 216,713 crore at the end of December 2019.

In a filing to stock exchanges, the bank said the portion of retail deposits and deposits from small business customers slightly rose to Rs 62,587 crore at March-end from Rs 60,939 crore at December-end, 2019. But, the share of CASA (current, savings accounts deposits) has fallen to 40.5 percent from 42.4 percent in December. These are cheaper deposits that are crucial for banks to keep their cost of funds low. Further, the liquidity coverage ratio of the bank for the quarter ending March fell to 112.18 percent as compared to Rs 113.57 percent in December quarter.

Earlier, in an update to exchanges on March 30, the bank said that its deposits fell by 10-11 percent and almost two-third of reduction was on account of government-related accounts. Analysts have cautioned that the bank will have to find ways to arrest the fall in deposits by restoring customer confidence. Besides IndusInd, RBL Bank too had seen about 8 percent slide in deposits in the January-March quarter.

The fall in deposits of both IndusInd and RBL can be linked to the crisis of confidence in the private banking sector post the collapse of the Yes Bank early this year. Yes Bank had to be bailed out by an State Bank of India-led bank consortium after it’s net worth eroded and bad assets skyrocketed on account of alleged financial fraud and bad credit decisions. Yes Bank’s former CEO and founder, Rana Kapoor, is presently facing investigations by various agencies.