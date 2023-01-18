IndusInd Bank Q3 results: Top four takeaways from earnings numbers

IndusInd Bank, on January 18, announced its results for the quarter ending December 2022. The bank reported strong growth in net profit and healthy year-on-year (YoY) loan figures.

Here are four key highlights from the bank’s earnings report card:

Jump in net profit

The lender recorded a net profit of Rs 1,963 crore, up by a massive 58 percent from last year. The net interest income (NII) of the bank stood at Rs 4,495 crore, up by 18 percent on a YoY basis.

Operating profit for the quarter that ended December 2022 recorded an 11 percent jump to Rs 3,686 crore from last year’s Rs 3,205 crore.

Loan growth across sectors

The bank recorded a 19 percent YoY loan growth in its balance sheet to Rs 2.7 lakh crore. Consumer loans constituted 53 percent of the total loans at Rs 1.4 lakh crore, with vehicle finance dominating the sector with Rs 71,665 crore or 26 percent of total loans. Corporate loans had a 47 percent share at Rs 1.3 lakh crore, with large corporate loans dominating the business with loans worth Rs 71,053 crore or 27 percent. Double-digit deposit growth The lender’s deposits stood at Rs 3.2 lakh crore, recording 14 percent YoY growth. Its Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) too, went up by 14 percent YoY to Rs 1.3 lakh crore. Slight rise in NPA The bank recorded a slightly upward movement in its gross non-performing asset (GNPA) figures. GNPA for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2023 stood at Rs 5,711 crore, up from Rs 5,567 in the second quarter.

NPAs in the consumer sector grew to Rs 3,842 crore from Rs 3,316 crore on a quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) basis.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE