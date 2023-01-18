 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IndusInd Bank Q3 results: Top four takeaways from earnings numbers

Moneycontrol News
Jan 18, 2023 / 06:34 PM IST

The bank reported 58 percent growth in net profit for the quarter ending December 2022 at Rs 1,963 crore, beating street expectations

IndusInd Bank, on January 18, announced its results for the quarter ending December 2022. The bank reported strong growth in net profit and healthy year-on-year (YoY) loan figures.

Here are four key highlights from the bank’s earnings report card:

Jump in net profit

The lender recorded a net profit of Rs 1,963 crore, up by a massive 58 percent from last year. The net interest income (NII) of the bank stood at Rs 4,495 crore, up by 18 percent on a YoY basis.

Operating profit for the quarter that ended December 2022 recorded an 11 percent jump to Rs 3,686 crore from last year’s Rs 3,205 crore.

Loan growth across sectors