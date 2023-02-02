English
    IndusInd Bank promoters Hinduja Group set to increase stake: Sources

    The group, which currently has 15.6 percent stake in IndusInd bank, is looking to increase the stake to 26 percent

    Moneycontrol News
    February 02, 2023 / 06:34 PM IST
    Before the increase in stake, the promoters will have to meet certain conditions before submitting the application to the regulator, according to the sources.

    The Hinduja Group is set to increase its stake in IndusInd Bank to 26 percent from the existing 16.51 percent, CNBC-TV18 reported on February 2 citing sources.

    IndusInd International Holdings Limited, promoter of IndusInd Bank, is preparing the application for the process and will further submit the same to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), sources said.

    Presently, the promoters are in the process of infusing capital in the private sector lender and before the increase in stake, they will have to meet certain conditions before submitting the application to the regulator, according to the sources.

    ALSO READ: IndusInd Bank beats Street forecast, Q3 net zooms 58% to Rs 1,963 crore