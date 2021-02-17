MARKET NEWS

IndusInd Bank promoters complete capital raise through rights issue

IIHL raised capital at a premium of 1400 per cent towards the subscription of this rights issue, the bank said

Moneycontrol News
February 17, 2021 / 09:57 AM IST
IndusInd Bank  | As of February 3, the stock was trading at Rs 975.00, which is still 38 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 1345.95.

lnduslnd International Holdings Ltd. (IIHL), the promoter company of lnduslnd Bank, has completed its capital raise through the rights issue, the bank said in a communication to exchanges.

IIHL raised capital at a premium of 1400 percent towards the subscription of this rights issue, the bank said.

“This reiterates the confidence of IIHL's global shareholders, spread across 34 countries, in the decision of I IH Land its subsidiary, Indus Ind Limited, to redeem the balance of 75 percent of the warrants at the price of Rs. 1709/- per share (a huge premium over the current market price of Rs 1059), aggregating to Rs. 2021.45 crores,” the bank said.

Additionally, to support the redemption of warrants, IIHL has decided to monetize some of the other mature, non-core investments, the bank said, adding the funds from this divestment and the Rights Issue will be remitted on or before the 18th of February'21, as permitted by SEBI, the bank said.

Earlier 25 percent warrants were subscribed to in July 2019 on payment of Rs. 673.8 crores, amounting to 25 percent of the offer price of Rs. 1709/-.This would lead to IIHL shoring up additional equity of 1.7 percent in lnduslnd Bank thereby bringing Promoter Equity to 15 percent on a diluted basis, the bank said.

This decision by IIHL to redeem the warrants at a premium over the prevailing share price stands testimony to the strong trust and confidence in lnduslnd Bank's Management and its strategic direction, the bank said.

To support the bank, IIHL had even participated and acquired 1.24 percent of the preferential equity in September'20, knowing that its balance of 9.05 percent of equity would be locked in till March'21 per regulatory guidelines, the bank said.

Further, the Board of IIHL has always been desirous of increasing its stake in lnduslnd Bank to 26 percent and it is already committed to enabling its investors to have trading and monetizing opportunities for their longstanding holdings, the bank said.

“Towards this, it has raised the debt by pledging some shareholding of IndusInd Bank for acquisition/ strategic investment to convert IIHL into a listed operating entity outside India by the first week of September'21, the bank said.
TAGS: #IndusInd Bank
first published: Feb 17, 2021 09:55 am

