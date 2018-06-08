App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 10:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

IndusInd Bank gets RBI nod for setting up arm for BFIL merger

The bank had received the RBI's no-objection to the merger proposal on March 13, 2018. It received approval from the Competition Commission of India for the proposed merger on December 19, 2017.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Reserve Bank has allowed IndusInd Bank to incorporate a wholly-owned subsidiary for the amalgamation of micro-lender Bharat Financial Inclusion (BFIL) with the bank. IndusInd Bank in a filing to BSE said the RBI has, vide a letter dated June 8, 2018, "conveyed its approval for incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary of the bank, as part of the amalgamation of BFIL with the bank".

Earlier on Tuesday, IndusInd Bank and Bharat Financial Inclusion, formerly SKS Microfinance, had informed that that they had got approval from stock exchanges for their proposed merger, paving the way to file the draft scheme of amalgamation.

The bank had received the RBI's no-objection to the merger proposal on March 13, 2018. It received approval from the Competition Commission of India for the proposed merger on December 19, 2017.

"The scheme remains subject to approval from the National Company Law Tribunal shareholders, creditors of BFIL & the bank," IndusInd Bank said.

related news

BFIL in a separate filing too said that the RBI has conveyed its approval for incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary of IndusInd Bank for its amalgamation.

The bank will acquire BFIL through an all-stock transaction.

As on March 31, 2018, IndusInd Bank had 1,400 branches, and 2,203 ATMs spread across 713 geographical locations of the country.

Catering mainly to the economically weaker sections of the society, BFIL has presence across 16 states covering one lakh villages.
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 10:24 pm

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.