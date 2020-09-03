IndusInd Bank allots shares worth Rs 2500 crore to investors through preferential issue

Private sector lender, IndusInd Bank on Wednesday said it has allotted shares worth Rs 2,500 crore to a clutch of institutional investors. The bank said 4.76 crore shares have been issued at a price of Rs 524 per piece.

The investors include Route One Offshore Master Fund, Route One Fund I, L.P. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd and AIA Company Ltd.

On Wednesday, shares of IndusInd Bank gained closed trade at Rs 640.75 on BSE, up 2 percent, while the benchmark index, Sensex gained 0.48 percent to close at 39,086.03 points.