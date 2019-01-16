App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 06:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indus Food sees business enquiries worth $1 billion: TPCI

The two-day food fair, which provides business opportunities to domestic producers and manufacturers, concluded Tuesday at Greater Noida.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Indus Food, a food and beverage trade fair, saw business enquiries worth USD 1 billion (about Rs 7,000 crore) which would materialise in the upcoming months, said the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) on Wednesday.

"We had 800 global buyers from 78 countries who participated in the fair. This year, we managed to secure business transactions worth over USD 1 billion," TPCI Chairman Mohit Singla said.

Supported by the Department of Commerce, Indus Food is a global trade show to maximise business opportunities for the food and beverage industry.

This time, he said, the fair focused on small and medium enterprises (SMEs) for export business by bringing buyers to their doorsteps and creating opportunities for producers of value-added and organic products.

"Doubling of farmers' income will happen if the business grows. With the government itself working towards the identification of most prominent global buyers, the benefit will percolate to farmers," he added.
First Published on Jan 16, 2019 05:54 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Indus Food #TPCI

