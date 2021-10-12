MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Indraprastha Gas Limited hikes CNG, PNG prices in Delhi; Check details here

The new cost of CNG in the NCT of Delhi would be Rs.49.76 per kg, which will come into effect from 6 am on October 13. Along with CNG, the new cost of PNG in Delhi will be Rs 35.11 per scm.

Moneycontrol News
October 12, 2021 / 11:48 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image


The price of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Delhi-NCR has been hiked once again by Rs 2.28 per kg, distribution company Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) announced on October 12.  With the latest hike, price of CNG in the NCT of Delhi would be Rs 49.76 per kg, which will come into effect from 6 am on October 13.

The subsequent hike in price is announced just 11 days after the Centre increased the rate of domestic natural gas by 62 percent. A day after the Centre's announcement, IGL on October 1 had hiked the price of CNG to Rs 47.48.

In Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the rate has been increased to Rs 56.02 per kg, marking a hike of Rs 2.57 above the current price.

As per the city-wise price list issued by IGL, CNG would be charged as follows: Rs 58.20 per kg in Gurugram; Rs 58.90 per kg in Rewari; Rs 57.10 per kg in Karnal & Kaithal; Rs 63.28 per kg in Muzzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli; Rs 66.54 in Kanpur, Fatehpur & Hamirpur; Rs 65.02 per kg in Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand.

Along with CNG prices, PNG prices have also been hiked. In Delhi, the PNG rate has been hiked by Rs 2.10 per cubic metre to Rs 35.11 per scm, whereas, the cost of piped cooking gas in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad will be  Rs 34.86 per scm.

Close

Related stories

The hiked prices will come into effect from 6 am on October 13. The last hike in PNG prices was also on October 1.

As per the city-wise price list issued by IGL, PNG would be charged as follows: Rs 33.31 per scm in Gurugram; Rs 33.92 per scm in Rewari & Karnal; Rs 38.37 per scm in Muzzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #CNG Delhi #CNG price hike #Delhi-NCR #Indrapastha Gas Limited #PNG prices
first published: Oct 12, 2021 11:35 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.