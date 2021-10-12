Indraprastha Gas Limited hikes CNG, PNG prices in Delhi; Check details here

Representative image

The price of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Delhi-NCR has been hiked once again by Rs 2.28 per kg, distribution company Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) announced on October 12. With the latest hike, price of CNG in the NCT of Delhi would be Rs 49.76 per kg, which will come into effect from 6 am on October 13.



With effect from 6 am on 13th October 2021, the CNG price in NCT of Delhi would be Rs.49.76/- per Kg.

— Indraprastha Gas Ltd (@IGLSocial) October 12, 2021

In Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the rate has been increased to Rs 56.02 per kg, marking a hike of Rs 2.57 above the current price.

As per the city-wise price list issued by IGL, CNG would be charged as follows: Rs 58.20 per kg in Gurugram; Rs 58.90 per kg in Rewari; Rs 57.10 per kg in Karnal & Kaithal; Rs 63.28 per kg in Muzzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli; Rs 66.54 in Kanpur, Fatehpur & Hamirpur; Rs 65.02 per kg in Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand.

Along with CNG prices, PNG prices have also been hiked. In Delhi, the PNG rate has been hiked by Rs 2.10 per cubic metre to Rs 35.11 per scm, whereas, the cost of piped cooking gas in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad will be Rs 34.86 per scm.



With effect from 13th October 2021, the PNG price in NCT of Delhi would be Rs. 35.11/- per SCM. — Indraprastha Gas Ltd (@IGLSocial) October 12, 2021

The hiked prices will come into effect from 6 am on October 13. The last hike in PNG prices was also on October 1.

As per the city-wise price list issued by IGL, PNG would be charged as follows: Rs 33.31 per scm in Gurugram; Rs 33.92 per scm in Rewari & Karnal; Rs 38.37 per scm in Muzzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli.