Indraprastha Gas appoints Sanjay Kumar as Managing Director

Indraprastha Gas on March 25 appointed Sanjay Kumar as Managing Director.

"This is to inform that Shri Sanjay Kumar has been nominated by GAIL (India) Limited as Managing Director of lndraprastha Gas Limited," the company said in a BSE filing.

He has taken over charge from A.K. Jana w.e.f. March 25, 2022, it said.

Kumar is a graduate in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur and also holds a Master of Business Administration degree.

He has experience of over three decades in various roles across domains including Gas Marketing, LNG Sourcing/Trading/Shipping, Business Development, Gas Transmission, Projects Management & Gas Pipeline Operation & Maintenance, the filing added.

Prior to joining IGL, he was the Executive Director (Marketing - Gas) at GAIL (India) Limited.

The company further said that Kumar has no relationship with other Directors and he is not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any SEBI order or any such authority.