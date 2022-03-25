English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Indraprastha Gas appoints Sanjay Kumar as Managing Director

    Kumar is a graduate in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur and also holds a Master of Business Administration degree.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 25, 2022 / 06:54 PM IST

    Indraprastha Gas on March 25 appointed Sanjay Kumar as Managing Director.

    "This is to inform that Shri Sanjay Kumar has been nominated by GAIL (India) Limited as Managing Director of lndraprastha Gas Limited," the company said in a BSE filing.

    He has taken over charge from A.K. Jana w.e.f. March 25, 2022, it said.

    Kumar is a graduate in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur and also holds a Master of Business Administration degree.

    He has experience of over three decades in various roles across domains including Gas Marketing, LNG Sourcing/Trading/Shipping, Business Development, Gas Transmission, Projects Management & Gas Pipeline Operation & Maintenance, the filing added.

    Close

    Prior to joining IGL, he was the Executive Director (Marketing - Gas) at GAIL (India) Limited.

    The company further said that Kumar has no relationship with other Directors and he is not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any SEBI order or any such authority.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Business #Indraprastha Gas #Sanjay Kumar
    first published: Mar 25, 2022 06:37 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.