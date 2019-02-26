App
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 07:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indra Nooyi joins Amazon Board of Directors

Nooyi, who stepped down as CEO of Pepsico in October last year, is the second women of colour to be added on the Amazon's Board of Directors.

PepsiCo's India-born former CEO Indra Nooyi has joined Amazon's Board of Directors, the online retail giant has announced.

Nooyi, who stepped down as CEO of Pepsico in October last year, is the second women of colour to be added on the Amazon's Board of Directors.

Early this month, Starbucks executive Rosalind Brewer joined the Amazon Board.

"We're thrilled to have elected two new members to our Board of Directors this month. Welcome, Roz Brewer and Indra Nooyi," Amazon said in its announcement.

Nooyi, 63, would be a member of the audit committee.

She was Pepsico CEO from October 2006 to October 2018, where she also served as the Chairman of its board of directors from May 2007 to February 2019.

She was elected to PepsiCo's board of directors and became its President and Chief Financial Officer in 2001, and held leadership roles in finance, corporate strategy and development, and strategic planning after joining PepsiCo in 1994.

Nooyi has served as a director of Schlumberger Limited since April 2015.
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 07:20 pm

