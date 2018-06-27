Indore to raise Rs 170 crore from municipal bonds

After bagging the cleanest city award for two years in a row, Indore Municipal Corporation is going to issue municipal bonds worth Rs 170 crore tomorrow to part find activities under Centre's Amrut project.

The civic body is going to be the third city after Pune and Greater Hyderabad to issue bonds to raise funds for development activities.

The municipality said of the Rs 170 crore proceeds from the bond sale, Rs 160 crore will be spent on water supply, waste disposal and local transport and the remaining will be used to repay loans.