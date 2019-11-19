Indonesian billionaire Robert Hartono to bid for Videocon: Report

Indonesian billionaire Robert Hartono, Haldiram and Vedanta are among potential buyers in the fray to acquire Videocon Industries, according to a report by The Economic Times.

A state-run oil and gas company, strategic and financial investors are some of the other bidders, sources told the paper.

All suitors have submitted expressions of interest (EoIs) and are expected to start due diligence soon, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The bidding process for Videocon, which is going through insolvency proceedings, formally began in August.

Videocon’s resolution professional Abhijit Guha Thakurta declined to comment, when approached by The Economic Times. Haldiram’s, Vedanta and Hartono group have not yet responded to requests for comment.

The Hartonos, one the richest families in Asia, are expected to bid for Videocon Industries through a holding company for their electronics business, the report said.

All bidders are expected to provide a resolution plan for the entire company, rather than offering to buy only certain assets or a business vertical, the report added.

“There is a real prospect of a resolution for the company provided all stakeholders are supportive of it,” a source told the paper.

The Videocon group companies owe Rs 20,000 crore to a group of employees led by the State Bank of India (SBI).