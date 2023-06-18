Indonesia Open LIVE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty win the men's doubles competition

An overnight shooting in a downtown St. Louis building killed one juvenile and wounded nine others, according to a news report.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, KMOV-TV reported.
Gandhi Peace Prize is an annual award instituted by Government of India in 1995, on the occasion of 125th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as a tribute to the ideals espoused by Mahatma Gandhi. The award is open to all persons regardless of nationality, race, language, caste, creed or gender. The award carries an amount of Rs. 1 crore, a citation, a plaque and an exquisite traditional handicraft/handloom item.
Goa is all set to host two crucial back-to-back G20 meets on the tourism track starting Monday besides a host of side events to promote cruise tourism as a "model for sustainable and responsible travel" and showcase the cultural heritage of the coastal state. Delegates have began arriving in Goa to take part in the fourth G20 Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting and the G20 Tourism Ministerial meeting slated to be held here from June 19-22, officials said on Sunday. The purpose of theTWGmeeting is to discuss and address global tourism challenges and opportunities, they said. At theDabolimInternational Airport here, delegates were welcomed amid strains ofGoanmusic and flamenco performances by dancers. The airport premises have been decked up with vibrant posters themed on G20 and natural beauty of the coastal state.
England player Moeen Ali has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee for "spaying a drying agent" on his bowling hand on day two of the opening Ashes Test against Australia. "Ali was found to have breached Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to displaying conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game," said the ICC in a statement.
More than 4.80 lakh women in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh have been trained for testing water quality while around 7.50 lakh youth have been trained for plumbing, electrical works and other skills under an initiative of the Jal Shakti Ministry in the state, according to officials. For the water testing, field test kits (FTKs) have been provided to these women -- five from each revenue village in the state, a senior official of the ministry said. "Now these rural women are checking water sources from village to village. Due to their efforts, the health of the village is improving and water-borne diseases are kept in check," the official said.
Noted movie actor and theatre personality Poojapura Ravi died on Sunday at the residence of his daughter near Marayoor in Idukki District, family sources said. He was 83. The actor was staying with his daughter at Marayoor for the past few months, sources said.The actor was staying with his daughter at Marayoor for the past few months, sources said.
At least 15 people have been shot, possibly more, after gunfire erupted at an illegal street takeover in Willowbrook near Chicago, local officials and witnesses say. Only few details are currently available.Witnesses said an illegal street takeover was taking place outside a small shopping center when the shooting occurred. An estimated 200 to 300 people were gathered in the area.According to initial reports, at least 15 people were shot, though the figure is expected to rise. Several victims were said to be seriously injured. Police have yet to confirm the exact number of victims.
The platform of the new Aerocity-Tughlakabad Silver Line corridor of phase 4, construction work for which has already started, will be the longest among all phase 4 stations with a length of 289 metres, a statement said on Sunday. According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the general length of underground metro stations in phase 4 is about 225 metres, butthis new station will be the longest among all phase 4 stations with a length of 289 metres.
Olympic Games medallist Sakshi Malik on Sunday accused BJP leader and former Commonwealth Games gold medallist grappler Babita Phogat of trying to use the wrestlers for selfish motive and weaken their protest. Sakshi and her husband Satyawart Kadian had also posted a video on Saturday alleging that it was Babita and another BJP leader Teerath Rana who had initially taken permission for the grapplers to protest at Jantar Mantar but later started advising them that the platform should not be used by parties for political purposes.
The Madurai Police has registered a case against 43 BJP workers including 5 women workers who protested in front of the judges' quarters yesterday to condemn the arrest of Tamil Nadu BJP state secretary SG Surya
Ashish Deshmukh, former Maharashtra MLA who was expelled from the Congress party earlier this year, joined BJP today in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.