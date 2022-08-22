English
    Indonesia investigating alleged data breaches at state-owned firms

    Reuters
    August 22, 2022 / 02:20 PM IST
    Indonesia is investigating alleged personal data breaches at state-owned telecoms firm PT Telkom Indonesia's internet service IndiHome and state utility PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), its communications ministry said on Sunday.

    Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan, a senior communications ministry official, said in a statement the ministry had summoned representatives from Telkom and PLN and had sent recommendations on data protection to both firms.

    A Telkom spokesperson told Reuters on Monday that there was no breach of IndiHome customers' data.

    PLN's spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment although it was quoted by local media as saying on Saturday that it was investigating an alleged breach.

    Indonesia has had a slew of alleged data breaches in recent years, including on its COVID-19 screening app https://www.reuters.com/technology/indonesia-probes-suspected-data-breach-covid-19-app-2021-08-31 which led to President Joko Widodo's vaccine records being shared widely on social media in September.

    A data protection bill aiming to bolster the country's cyber security infrastructure was submitted to parliament in 2020 but has yet to be passed.
    Reuters
    first published: Aug 22, 2022 02:20 pm
