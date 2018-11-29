App
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2018 10:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indoco Remedies rises 4% after co start API manufacturing facility at Patalgan

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Indoco Remedies rose 4.7 percent intraday Thursday after it commissioned a new state-of-the-a API manufacturing facility at Patalgan.

This new cGMP compliant facility will enhance the existing manufacturing capacity from 150 tons to 600 tons p.a.

The major highlights of the facility include, solvent recovery system, automation, energy conservation and zero liquid discharge effluent treatment facility.

Emphasis on process safety and plant safety has been given by incorporating sophisticated safety devices.

At 09:55 hrs Indoco Remedies was quoting at Rs 218.95, up Rs 2.30, or 1.06 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Nov 29, 2018 10:04 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

