App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 03:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indoco Remedies' Goa plant gets approval from UK health regulator

This is an outcome of the last successful inspection conducted by UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) from September 16-20 this year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Indoco Remedies on Monday said its Goa-based manufacturing facility has received the EU good manufacturing practice (GMP) certification from the UK health regulator.

This is an outcome of the last successful inspection conducted by UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) from September 16-20 this year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"The receipt of EU GMP certification from MHRA for our sterile manufacturing unit is encouraging and reflects immense learning and adaptation of a compliant culture by our technical team," Indoco Remedies Managing Director Aditi Kare Panandikar said.

Close
Shares of Indoco Remedies were trading 4.31 percent up at Rs 154.90 apiece on the BSE.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 16, 2019 03:13 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Goa plant #Indoco Remedies #UK health

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.