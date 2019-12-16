Indoco Remedies' Goa plant gets approval from UK health regulator

Drug firm Indoco Remedies on Monday said its Goa-based manufacturing facility has received the EU good manufacturing practice (GMP) certification from the UK health regulator.

This is an outcome of the last successful inspection conducted by UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) from September 16-20 this year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"The receipt of EU GMP certification from MHRA for our sterile manufacturing unit is encouraging and reflects immense learning and adaptation of a compliant culture by our technical team," Indoco Remedies Managing Director Aditi Kare Panandikar said.