Indoco Remedies' Goa plant gets approval from UK health regulator

Drug firm Indoco Remedies on Monday said its Goa-based manufacturing facility has received the EU good manufacturing practice (GMP) certification from the UK health regulator.

This is an outcome of the last successful inspection conducted by UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) from September 16-20 this year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"The receipt of EU GMP certification from MHRA for our sterile manufacturing unit is encouraging and reflects immense learning and adaptation of a compliant culture by our technical team," Indoco Remedies Managing Director Aditi Kare Panandikar said.

Shares of Indoco Remedies were trading 4.31 percent up at Rs 154.90 apiece on the BSE. LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.