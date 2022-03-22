English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:How to fix your fixed income with new debt investment avenues? To know the answer and more, Block your calendar on 23 March at 11.30 a.m.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Indoco Remedies gets final USFDA nod for Lacosamide tablet

    The approval granted by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Lacosamide tablets is for strengths of 50 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg and 200 mg. These are the generic version of Vimpat Tablets of UCB Inc, the company said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    March 22, 2022 / 02:06 PM IST

    Pharmaceuticals firm Indoco Remedies Ltd on Tuesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic Lacosamide tablet indicated for prevention and control of seizures.

    The approval granted by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Lacosamide tablets is for strengths of 50 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg and 200 mg. These are the generic version of Vimpat Tablets of UCB Inc, the company said in a regulatory filing.

    Indoco Remedies Managing Director Aditi Kare Panandikar said, "The ANDA approval for Lacosamide Tablets on the day of patent expiry, reverberates our enduring commitment to make quality and affordable generic medicines available to more patients in the United States. Our first shipment of Lacosamide tablets has already reached the US".

    Lacosamide tablets are indicated for the prevention and control of seizures. It is an anticonvulsant/antiepileptic drug, the company said.

    Citing IQVIA sales data for the period ending January 2022, the company said the Vimpat tablets market achieved annual sales of approximately USD 1.7 billion.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Indoco Remedies #Lacosamide tablet #USFDA
    first published: Mar 22, 2022 02:06 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.