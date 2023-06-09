Indoco Remedies gets EU-GMP certification for Himachal plant

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Indoco Remedies on Friday said it has received the EU GMP certification for its manufacturing site located in Himachal Pradesh.

The company has received EU GMP certification from the competent health authority of Germany for its manufacturing site situated in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh.

The German agency conducted an inspection of the facility for oral dosage form from May 22-25, 2023, Indoco Remedies said in a regulatory filing.

The EU GMP certification issued by the German Health Authority confirms that the site complies with the Good Manufacturing Practice requirements, it added.

The EU certification will support supplies of drug products registered in Europe, from this manufacturing site, the drug maker noted.

"The EU GMP certification for our site in Baddi adds to our consistent efforts to supply quality and affordable medicines in Europe. We are committed to being current GMP compliant and supplying quality products to our customers and patients across the globe," Indoco Remedies Managing Director Aditi Panandikar said.

Shares of the company were trading 0.33 percent up at Rs 330 apiece on the BSE.