Indo-US Trade Policy Forum meet likely to be held in early 2023

PTI
Dec 16, 2022 / 08:37 PM IST

The India-US Trade Policy Forum (TPF) meet is expected to be held in the US early next year and both the countries are working on achieving a substantial agenda for the same, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

The TPF is a premier forum to resolve trade and investment issues between India and the US. It has five focus groups -- Agriculture, Investment, Innovation and Creativity (intellectual property rights), Services, and Tariff and Non-Tariff Barriers.

"13th ministerial TPF meeting is expected in early 2023 in the US and both sides are working on achieving a substantial agenda for the same," the ministry said.

The meeting was deferred earlier in November due to local elections in both the countries.

The last meeting of the TPF was held in November 2021 here after a gap of four years. In that meeting, it was decided to reconvene the TPF at the ministerial level before the end of 2022.

In last year's meeting, India had asked for restoration of GSP (Generalised System of Preferences) benefits to Indian exporters on which the US side has stated that this could be considered.