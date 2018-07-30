Indo-Nepal forum to be set up for promotion of tourism: Alphons

The Ramayana and Buddhist circuits will be promoted through common branding by India and Nepal and a forum will be set up for mutual consultation and promotion of tourism by the countries, Tourism Minister K J Alphons said today. In a meeting held on July 6 of the joint working group (JWG) of the two countries it was decided that an Indo-Nepal Tourism Forum should be set up.

The forum will have representation from the government and private sectors of both the nations for mutual consultation and promotion of tourism in India and Nepal.

"This JWG also decided to officially recognise two circuits, the Ramayana Circuit and the Buddhist Circuit, by both governments for joint promotions through common branding and marketing exercises," the minister said.

Earlier, during the Conclave of Special Committee on Tourism for SAARC countries held in India in 2016, the Tourism Ministry had agreed to offer 50 seats for B.Sc programme and diploma courses through the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) to students from SAARC countries, including Nepal, Alphons said.

The Bharatmala Pariyojana, approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs in October 2017, includes development of 5,300 km border and international roads, including some national highway stretches leading to the Nepal Border, he said.

Out of this, 2,000 km of national highways for international connectivity has been provided an outlay of Rs 25,000 crore in Phase I (2017-18 to 2021-22) of the programme, the minister said.

The national highway infrastructure developed under the programme would also provide connectivity for tourism related activities, Alphons said.