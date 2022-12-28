Indo-Aus trade pact to come into force from December 29; to give duty free access to a number of goods

The interim free trade agreement between India and Australia will come into force on Thursday, providing duty-free access to thousands of domestic goods such as textiles, and leather in the Australian market.

The agreement will help almost double the bilateral commerce to USD 45-50 billion in around five years, according to exporters and industry players.

The Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), which was signed on April 2, would provide duty-free access to Indian exporters of over 6,000 broad sectors, including textiles, leather, furniture, jewellery and machinery in the Australian market.

Labour-intensive sectors which would gain immensely include textiles and apparel, a few agricultural and fish products, leather, footwear, furniture, sports goods, jewellery, machinery, and electrical goods.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) Vice-President Khalid Khan said that Australia is one of the key markets for Indian exporters.

"This agreement will give immense opportunities from Day 1 of implementation that is December 29 for us," Khan said.

Under the pact, Australia is offering zero-duty access to India for about 96.4 per cent of exports (by value) from the Day 1. This covers many products that currently attract 4-5 per cent customs duty in Australia. India's goods exports to Australia stood at USD 8.3 billion and imports from the country aggregated to USD 16.75 billion in 2021-22. Tariffs on 85 per cent of Australia's exports to India will be eliminated from Thursday. "India and Australia signed the ECTA) on April 2 which will come into force on December 29," Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel informed Parliament on December 16.

As the initial part of the agreement - ECTA - is coming into force, now both countries would start negotiations to widen the scope of the agreement.

PTI

READ MORE