 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Indo-Aus trade pact to come into force from December 29; to give duty free access to a number of goods

PTI
Dec 28, 2022 / 07:56 PM IST

The agreement will help almost double the bilateral commerce to USD 45-50 billion in around five years, according to exporters and industry players.

The interim free trade agreement between India and Australia will come into force on Thursday, providing duty-free access to thousands of domestic goods such as textiles, and leather in the Australian market.

The agreement will help almost double the bilateral commerce to USD 45-50 billion in around five years, according to exporters and industry players.

The Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), which was signed on April 2, would provide duty-free access to Indian exporters of over 6,000 broad sectors, including textiles, leather, furniture, jewellery and machinery in the Australian market.

Labour-intensive sectors which would gain immensely include textiles and apparel, a few agricultural and fish products, leather, footwear, furniture, sports goods, jewellery, machinery, and electrical goods.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) Vice-President Khalid Khan said that Australia is one of the key markets for Indian exporters.

"This agreement will give immense opportunities from Day 1 of implementation that is December 29 for us," Khan said.