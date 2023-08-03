Indirect tax kitty fattens, GST collection rises, but economy still in throes of inflation: HSBC's Pranjul Bhandari and ICICI Securities' Abhishek Upadhyay

India's net direct tax kitty soared about 16 percent to Rs 4.75 lakh crore so far this fiscal, reaffirming the country's rising momentum in economic activities.

The government's goods and services tax (GST) collection jumped 11 percent to more than Rs 1.65 lakh crore in July, thanks to anti-evasion measures and higher consumer spending, while the country's core sector growth accelerated to 8.2 percent in June, the fastest in five months, riding on a central and state-level push to capital expenditure.

Retail inflation, however, may come in at a shocking 6.5 percent in July, on the back of simmering cost of tomatoes and cereals. The rupee traded a little weaker at a month's low against the dollar at 82.57 on August 2, down 32 paise from its previous close of 82.25.

The India growth story was bolstered further with brokerage firm Morgan Stanley upgrading the country to 'overweight' as it believes it is just at the start of a long wave boom, given its relative valuations are 'less extreme' than in October and the nation’s reform and macro-stability agenda supports a strong capex and profit outlook.

The India upgrade comes close on the heels of the a downgrade in the credit rating for the US amid concerns over the state of the country's finances and its debt burden. Fitch lowered the rating from the top level of 'AAA' to a notch lower at 'AA+'.

“If you look at the initial reaction of the US bond market, for instance, it is quite muted. So, if you compare this response with what happened in 2011 when S&P downgraded ratings that was a shocker. I think between August and September, the US 10-year bond yields came down 100 basis points and the dollar index was also around 70 levels much lower than the current levels,” Abhishek Upadhyay, senior economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership, told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

Read: US credit rating downgrade and its spillover impact on Indian market

He went on add that the way covenants were structured at that time, it appears that there has been a lot of rewording happened in legal contracts. And, because of these adjustments have happened which is why the response to be much more muted this time. The theme now is that the US economy is holding much better compared to what many had feared. “So, I don’t think this development really changes the narrative substantially on its own,” he said.

The resilience of US growth and the US GDP both in Q1 and Q2 were expected to come in at well below 2 percent. Around 1.8 percent for Q2, but it actually came in at 2.4 percent. Everyone was expecting there were headwinds for global growth to India and that is not seeming to happen.

“Our risk sentiment is better than what we saw for most of the last year. We are seeing this decline in dollar which is great for emerging market currencies. In fact, in the latest PMI data, we saw new export orders have risen. So, generally speaking, all of that is good news. But I think we're not out of the woods yet,” Pranjul Bhandari, HSBC's Chief India Economist, told the business channel.

She added that there is still a lot to go, and for two key reasons India's GDP growth could still get impacted negatively. First, if the global growth is to be stronger than we had thought earlier, then commodity prices will rise as well.

“In fact, we have seen a 5 to 10 percent increase across the board in global commodity prices over the last couple of weeks and that really can impact India,” Bhandari said, adding that something the country can't discount at this point. Secondly, net services exposed and it has been a huge driver of growth in the last year. However, some parts of the developed world still look a little fragile. For instance, some part of the banking sector.

"My general sense is that the IT services this year will be a little bit challenged and if exports services growth were to fall by 10 percentage point, say from 15 percent to 5 percent growth, it can easily shave off one percentage point from India's GDP growth. We should be carful about the movement of commodity prices," she added.

Upadhyay added that the construction sector is doing well and that has been a bit positive. The Centre has been spending substantially on the capex.

Click here to watch the full interview.