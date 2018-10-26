App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 01:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

IndiQube enters Mumbai market; opens 600-seat co-working centre

"The company's first venture in the city will offer over 600 seats, adding to the existing 30 plus workspaces across 5 different cities with a cumulative capacity of around 30,000 seats," IndiQube said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Co-working operator IndiQube on Friday said it has entered the Mumbai market by starting a centre with over 600 seats at the Leela Business Park in Andheri.

"The company's first venture in the city will offer over 600 seats, adding to the existing 30 plus workspaces across 5 different cities with a cumulative capacity of around 30,000 seats," IndiQube said in a statement.

The expansion is aided by Series A funding of USD 15 million raised from WestBridge Capital, this June.

With the launch of its workspace at the Leela Business Park, IndiQube will have presence across the cities of Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and Pune.

related news

Rishi Das, Co-Founder & Chairman, IndiQube said: "Mumbai, the business capital of the country, is a market with great potential for co-working and shared spaces. A lot of start-ups are coming up in Mumbai, owing to the city's prospect for business growth."

He said the company is expanding aggressively and plans to add around 15000-20,000 seats over the next 10-12 months.

"Our target is around 4 million sq ft by 2020 and expansion to Mumbai is a stepping stone towards that," Das said.

Meghna Agarwal, Chief Operating Officer, IndiQube said the company's emphasis on flexibility and quirkiness has been extremely well received in other markets.

"Today, the co-working culture has become contagious; even hotels and malls provide back-end support that fits well with the co-working model," Agarwal said.

Since its inception in 2015, IndiQube has been home to top emerging start-ups, brands and Offshore Development Centers (ODCs) including companies like Levi's, Samsung and Grant Thornton.
First Published on Oct 26, 2018 01:06 pm

tags #Business #Companies #IndiQube

most popular

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.