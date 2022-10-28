English
    IndiGrid Investment Mangers seek unit holders nod to appoint Harsh Shah as CEO

    IndiGrid Investment Managers is the investment manager of infrastructure investment trust India Grid Trust Ltd (IndiGrid).

    PTI
    October 28, 2022 / 03:00 PM IST
    Representative image


    IndiGrid Investment Managers will seek unitholders' approval for the appointment of Harsh Shah as IndiGrid CEO and its whole-time Director through postal ballot notice.

    IndiGrid Investment Managers is the investment manager of infrastructure investment trust India Grid Trust Ltd (IndiGrid).

    The Investment Manager on behalf IndiGrid seek approval of the unitholders of IndiGrid to appoint Harsh Shah as Chief Executive Officer and whole-time Director of Investment Manager and related matters (Simple Majority) via Postal Ballot Notice through remote e-voting only, a BSE filing said.
    IndiGrid Investment Managers has on October 28, 2022, completed the electronic transmission of notice to the unitholders of IndiGrid whose names appear in the records of the depository as of the cut-off date -- October 21, 2022.The remote e-voting shall commence on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 9.00 am (IST) and ends on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 5.00 pm (IST).
    PTI
    first published: Oct 28, 2022 03:00 pm
