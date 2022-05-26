IndiGo’s losses widen on higher fuel costs and rising COVID-19 cases in last quarter of FY22

In an environment where there are no capacity caps and the airline has been gung-ho about adding capacity, IndiGo’s losses have increased after it deployed additional capacity, which has widened its market share (Representative Image)

India’s biggest airline IndiGo reported a loss of Rs 6,161.84 crore for FY22, with the January-to-March quarter recording a loss of Rs 1,681.79 crore.

This is more than the loss it reported in FY21, when operations were shut for close to two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The airline had then reported a loss of Rs 1,147 crore in the fourth quarter of FY21, with the full-year loss being Rs 5,806 crore.

In an environment where there are no capacity caps and the airline has been gung-ho about adding capacity, IndiGo’s losses have increased after it deployed additional capacity, which has widened its market share.

What led to these numbers?

IndiGo did better in terms of Available Seat Kilometres (ASK) deployed, revenue and Revenue per Available Seat Kilometre (RASK) but the high cost of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) has virtually wiped out any benefit the airline could get because of the improvements.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

ATF prices were up 71.6 percent. While the revenue is 29 percent short of FY20, the costs were only lower by 13 percent — an indication that costs have been going up irrespective of the revenues being lower.

The January-to-March quarter saw a reduction of 11 percent in ASK over the October-to-December quarter, as the country saw an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant. Revenue slumped 13.7 percent.

What next?

In what would be his penultimate appearance in an analyst / investor relations call, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta was candid about future plans even as he complemented the revenue side of the business, pushing the losses on the cost side.

The high cost of fuel and a sliding rupee along with the war in Ukraine has been the bane of IndiGo, like many other airlines across the world.

The CEO was upbeat about IndiGo’s network and how it will play an important part in its growth story even as two new airlines wait in the wings to start operations in the next couple of months.

Air bubbles gone but codeshares are in

The air bubbles which lasted for close to two years have now been officially busted. Instead the country is now open for scheduled commercial service as per bilaterals. This is a double-edged sword. While it allows IndiGo (and all other airlines) to start flights far and wide, it also brings back the competition from larger carriers.

It definitely would help increase fleet utilisation at IndiGo and give it the potential to earn foreign currency and higher fares. Yet, all of this is subject to ever-changing rules and regulations with a hope that there are no more waves of the coronavirus pandemic and countries move away from a zero-Covid strategy.

IndiGo is making the most of its vast domestic network by being a preferred partner for codeshares and alliances. With Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways, AirFrance-KLM, American Airlines and Qantas already signed up, this will give it incremental passengers, mostly at higher revenue per passenger.

The airline continued to state that in the long run, 40 percent of the capacity will be in the international sector with the Dutta commenting that COVID-19 was an eye opener on how passengers travel and the opportunity that lies ahead.

Fleet

As the Tata group consolidates both its fleet and routes in the near future, it will pose a renewed challenge for IndiGo. So far, it has been used to fragmented competition and in the next four to six quarters, it could see a consolidated barrage of capacity that could put pressure on the airline.

However, the airline could play a capacity versus frequency game, utilising the A321s on routes where it could have lesser frequencies than the Air India group.

In the early days of IndiGo, the airline effectively deployed the A320s on certain routes which saw Jet Airways deploy the ATRs Passenger preference, speed of aircraft, comfort and cost ensured that passengers could be poached.

When the ATRs were inducted, IndiGo maintained that it would be a network which is exclusive of the A320s but a couple of seasons ago, the mixing started. The same opportunity that IndiGo grabbed could now be on platter for Jet Airways 2.0 and Akasa! It is an eternal exercise of lower cost per seat versus lower trip cost but the one that remains mindful of the passenger’s preference would see an eventual shift in business.

Tail Note

Projecting a network is an exercise loved by all, but what matters is profitability and not many routes start generating a profit from day one. The kind of cash reserves that IndiGo had pre-Covid are not in existence any more due to two consecutive years of losses that now total over Rs 10,000 crore.

Some of the much-talked-about international expansion will be backed by the A321XLR which is due in 2025 and not immediately; until then it will largely be driven by the A321neo.

On the domestic front, while Dutta spelled out details of how the effective network helps offer multiple options to a passenger going from any one point to any other point in the IndiGo network, one has to be mindful of the cost of this to the airline and how much of a premium it can charge for this benefit.

How long can the airline pull it off in the current environment? Will it need to raise funds? Will it be in exchange for equity to a strategic investor? In an industry where cash burns faster than the speed of planes, these questions will have to be closely looked at in the years to come.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes