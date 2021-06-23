IndiGo’s discounted airfare deal: What’s the offer and what it means for the airline and its passengers

IndiGo, India’s largest airline by fleet and domestic market share, has decided to incentivise travel for the vaccinated population over 18 years of age.

In a first in India, the airline will offer 10 percent off on base fares across its network, which comprises 67 domestic stations. The discount is applicable for bookings with immediate effect.

This comes amidst the changes in vaccine procurement policy, with the central government being in charge again and the country setting a record 8 million-plus vaccinations on June 21, 2021.

The record vaccinations coincide with the second wave of COVID-19 subsiding across the country, and more and more states doing away with lockdowns, restrictions and the need for a negative RT-PCR test for travel.

IndiGo thus joins a list of airlines worldwide to encourage vaccination. United Airlines had launched a sweepstakes, offering a chance to fly free for a whole year for vaccinated travellers. Virgin Australia has announced gifts and surprises for passengers, who get vaccinated once vaccination starts in Australia. Travel companies have started vaccination holidays and tours as well!

What does a passenger get?

Air travel is regulated in India at the moment. There is a cap on capacity as well as a floor price and ceiling price on air fares. The fare caps were revised in the last week of May, with the base fare for the shortest flight being Rs 2,600.

The maximum fare for the longest flight continues to be capped at Rs 24,200.

At these fare caps, for a vaccinated traveller, the discount could range from Rs 260 for a short flight within an hour’s time to up to Rs 2,420 for one of the longer flights in the country, like Delhi – Thiruvananthapuram or Bengaluru - Guwahati, in case it is sold in the highest fare bracket.

The month of May might have seen traffic bottom out, but the traffic report released by the regulator shows that there have been sectors where seats have been sold in the highest fare bracket.

Air India sold some seats in the highest fare bracket on the Kolkata - Chennai, Kolkata - Port Blair and Delhi-Srinagar sectors while Vistara saw seats being sold in the highest fare bracket on 13 sectors.

Low-cost carriers (LCCs), led by IndiGo, had a minuscule portion of their seats sold in the highest fare bracket.

While, traditionally, lower fares stimulate demand, during COVID-19, it has been anything but that. Passengers stayed away from discretionary travel, and business travel had taken a back seat. When the first wave subsided, leisure travel was back with full force until the end of February this year when restrictions started coming back in phases.

July-September is the leanest quarter of the year, and has traditionally seen frequent ‘sales’ from airlines. In the absence of an ability to do the same this year, the encouragement could come from products like vax fares.

IndiGo differentiator

All airlines in the country have been struggling to make ends meet. While IndiGo is cash-rich, it doesn't mean that it can burn as much as it wants to, but the airline has been agile and on its toes to incorporate as much technology as it can at the earliest.

While airlines started offering ‘extra seats’ wherever one could block adjacent seats or even rows of seats, it was being offered outside the booking engine via either through travel agents or the airline itself.

IndiGo offered the same scheme with the ability to book on its website, incorporating the change in its booking engine almost overnight.

Booking engines have already incorporated the changes for the special discount being offered for vaccinated travellers. It allows passengers to enter the beneficiary ID to cross-check the vaccination certificate at the time of check-in.

While other airlines are likely to follow suit, they would either take time to implement the changes in their booking engines or go live with the options for offline discounts, making IndiGo stand out.

Tail Note

There are few open-ended questions on discounts. While a couple of airlines announced a flash sale at deeply discounted fares, the date of travel was beyond August. The current fare caps are in place until the end of July and these airlines cannot offer discounted fares until then. However, airlines, including IndiGo, continue to offer discounts for doctors and nurses, among others, and vaccinated travellers seem to be one such exception.

Time will tell if others will follow suit or will the regulator or government bar the airline from discounting tickets.