IndiGo's Delhi-Doha flight diverted to Karachi due to medical emergency, passenger declared dead on arrival

PTI
Mar 13, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST

The passenger, a Nigerian national aged around 60, was later declared dead on arrival, they said.

An IndiGo plane which took off from Delhi for Doha was diverted to Karachi on Sunday night after a passenger fell ill onboard, officials said.

The officials said the aircraft, A320-271N, which was parked at the Karachi airport for nearly five hours, returned to Delhi after the authorities in Karachi issued the death certificate of the passenger and all formalities were completed.

An IndiGo spokesperson on Monday said the flight, 6E-1736, operating from Delhi to Doha (Qatar), was diverted to Karachi (Pakistan) due to a medical emergency on board.