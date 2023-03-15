 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

IndiGo’s capacity will be more than 500 passengers per flight to Istanbul

Ameya Joshi
Mar 15, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST

The Indian carrier’s 531-seater aircraft will probably set a record for the highest number of seats by an airline from India on a scheduled commercial service.

IndiGo had never operated a Boeing aircraft on its own or on a wet or damp lease until early February, when the Delhi-Istanbul route saw the damp-leased B77W start operations.

Turkish Airlines posted photos of one of its recently acquired aircraft being painted in IndiGo livery. It was an irony of sorts. IndiGo has a 300+ Airbus (and ATR) aircraft fleet with 500 more on order from Airbus, and yet, the first widebody that will join IndiGo in its own livery will be a Boeing. IndiGo had never operated a Boeing aircraft on its own or on a wet or damp lease (a wet-leased aircraft that includes a cockpit crew but no cabin attendants) until early February, when the Delhi-Istanbul route saw the damp-leased B77W start operations.

The aircraft, to be registered as TC-LKD is Turkish and under Turkish Airlines but exclusively for IndiGo’s use. Unlike the existing B77W, which comes with 28 Business and 372 Economy seats, the new aircraft is likely to come in with just seven Business class seats and a massive economy cabin with 524 seats in economy class. It is unclear if Turkish Airlines would continue to sell the seven Business class seats or if they will be used as crew rest areas or closed for sale — the economics of having a dedicated crew for seven passengers may not work very well.

So many passengers, really ?

For comparison, Air India's B747-400 had a seating capacity of just over 400, but in three class configurations: First, Business and Economy.