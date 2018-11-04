IndiGo's A320 neo plane turns back due to 'bird strike' on Friday

A Kolkata-bound A320 neo plane of IndiGo returned to Lucknow on Friday, with initial inspection showing that the aircraft suffered bird strike, according to the airline. An IndiGo spokesperson said the aircraft that was involved in the air turn back to Lucknow airport was powered by PW1100G-JM engines.

"Initial inspection observed evidence of a bird strike and the engine performed as expected in this situation. Further investigation is currently in progress," the spokesperson said.

The number of passengers on the flight could not be immediately ascertained.

A P&W spokesperson also said that initial inspection observed evidence of a bird strike and the engine performed as expected in this situation.

"We continue to work closely with our customer to support their operations and minimise any disruption," he said.

According to him, the PW1100G-JM powers a fleet of more than 280 A320neo aircraft worldwide, which have achieved more than 1.3 million engine flight hours of operation.