App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2018 08:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indigo worst performing for consumers, Air India's luggage policy best: Parliamentary Panel

"The committee has recommended that cancellation charges can't be more than 50 percent of basic fare. Tax and fuel surcharge collected should be refunded to passengers. Airlines are charging too much," Derek O'Brien said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Private airline Indigo is the "worst performing" carrier for consumers, while national carrier Air India has the best luggage policy, said parliamentary panel on civil aviation chairman Derek O' Brien.

TMC MP O'Brien, who heads the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Tourism, Culture, Road, Shipping and Aviation, said the panel had taken strong note that during festive season some airlines were charging 8-10 times more than the normal fares.

Addressing a press conference on the panel's latest report, he said, "Our committee is very clear that the worst performing airline for consumers is Indigo. All 30 members agreed on this. Indigo has not responded despite many complaints. The way they behave with consumers and charge for just one kg or two kg overweight of air baggage..."

"Every single member (of the panel) is disgusted with the way some private airlines are operating but more so with Indigo, it is discourteous. The airline is very rigid, Indigo even charges for one-two kg overweight, this has not been taken very well and the committee is looking into the matter seriously," he said.

related news

O'Brien asserted these were not only his views but of all members of the panel who are from different parties.

Underlining that there were many problems in the aviation sector, the TMC leader said, "The committee has recommended that cancellation charges can't be more than 50 percent of basic fare. Tax and fuel surcharge collected should be refunded to passengers. Airlines are charging too much."

On the luggage policy, Brien said the national carrier had the best luggage policy and the other private airlines should also enhance the baggage limit.

"Air India has best luggage policy...the maximum luggage limit prescribed by the airlines, except Air India, should be enhanced," he said, adding that baggage charges are also on higher side.

Brien said there are five ministries under the purview of the standing committee unlike other panels, where there is only one ministry.
First Published on Dec 27, 2018 08:36 pm

tags #Air India #Business #India #IndiGo

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.