    IndiGo, Turkish Airlines resume codeshare partnership

    The codeshare allows both airlines to give its passengers more choices

    PTI
    June 30, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST
    Turkish Airlines and IndiGo have resumed their codeshare agreement that allows each airline to sell seats on other’s flights, a statement said on June 24.

    "Currently, Turkish Airlines operates a daily flight on Delhi-Istanbul and Mumbai-Istanbul routes, whereas IndiGo operates a daily flight on Delhi-Istanbul route, and is also planning to add a second frequency from August 2022," said the joint statement of the two airlines.

    The codeshare allows both airlines to give its passengers more choices, it mentioned.

    For example, according to the codeshare, a passenger will be able to book a single ticket on Turkish Airlines’s website to travel from Istanbul to Bengaluru, wherein the Istanbul-Mumbai leg will be on Turkish’s flight while the Mumbai-Bengaluru flight will be on IndiGo’s flight.

    Such a passenger will receive its check-in baggage directly at the Bengaluru airport as he or she is travelling on a single ticket due to the codeshare agreement.

    IndiGo had in December 2018 announced a codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines but it was suspended from March 23, 2020, onwards due to the suspension of scheduled international flights amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    India resumed scheduled international flights on March 27 this year. IndiGo, India’s largest airline, already has codeshare agreements with Qatar Airways, American Airlines and Air France-KLM airlines.
