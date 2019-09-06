App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2019 09:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

IndiGo to start Kolkata-Ho Chi Minh City flight from October 18

This will be the airline's second destination in Vietnam.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Budget carrier IndiGo on September 5 announced non-stop flights on the Kolkata-Ho Chi Minh City route from October 18 this year.  This will be the airline's second destination in Vietnam.

Early last month, the low-cost carrier had said that it would start operating Kolkata-Hanoi flights from October 3. The bookings for this route have been going on for since then.

"We have received a very encouraging response on the Kolkata-Hanoi route and we are confident of a good traction on this new connection between Ho Chi Minh City and Kolkata," William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer of IndiGo, said.

IndiGo has been connecting various cities that have important tourist places for followers of the Buddhist religion.

Boulter said Ho Chi Minh City hosts a large Buddhist community that will be seamlessly connected to the Buddhist circuit in India through Kolkata.

In its statement, the low-cost carrier said, "Effective October 18, 2019, IndiGo will operate non-stop flights between Kolkata and Ho Chi Minh City. With the launch of these flights, Ho Chi Minh City will become the 7th southeast Asian region in IndiGo's network.

First Published on Sep 6, 2019 09:00 am

tags #Business #India #IndiGo

