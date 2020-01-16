App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2020 07:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

IndiGo to start flights to Dammam from three Indian cities

From February 16, the airline would commence services on Hyderabad-Dammam route. The flights to Dammam from Mumbai and Trivandrum would begin from March 7.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image

IndiGo will start flights to Dammam in Saudi Arabia from February 16, making it the 24th international destination for the no-frills airline which has been aggressively expanding its operations. Dammam would be 87th destination overall and the third in Saudi Arabia for the carrier, according to a release.



"The airline will operate a total of 10 daily direct flights connecting Dammam with Mumbai, Hyderabad and Trivandrum," IndiGo said on Thursday, adding it is part of its bid to expand international operations and strengthen presence in the Middle East.

IndiGo's Chief Commercial Officer William Boulter said Dammam holds immense potential for both business and leisure travellers.

"We will continue to expand our network, while offering an affordable, on-time, courteous and hassle-free flying experience," he added.

With a fleet of more than 250 planes, IndiGo operates over 1,500 flights daily.

First Published on Jan 16, 2020 07:19 pm

tags #Business #IndiGo

