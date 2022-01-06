MARKET NEWS

IndiGo to start flights on Delhi-Port Blair route from January 9

The Delhi-Port Blair flight will operate four times a week, an official communiqu from the airline stated.

PTI
January 06, 2022 / 02:17 PM IST
IndiGo had in September also announced that it has entered into a code-sharing agreement with American Airlines, which will help place the latter’s code on 29 of IndiGo’s domestic routes in India.



IndiGo said on Thursday it will start flights on Delhi-Port Blair route from January 9. The Delhi-Port Blair flight will operate four times a week, an official communiqu from the airline stated.



Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, We are pleased to strengthen our domestic presence and recommence operations between Delhi-Port Blair." These flights will enhance connectivity and promote tourism, trade, and commerce on the island, he mentioned.
PTI
first published: Jan 6, 2022 02:17 pm

