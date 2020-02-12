IndiGo to start daily flights on Bengaluru-Jeddah, Mumbai-Kathmandu routes

IndiGo on Wednesday announced that it would be starting daily flights on Bengaluru-Jeddah and Mumbai-Kathmandu routes from March 29 and June 25, respectively.

The airline also announced an additional daily flight on Chennai-Colombo route from March 1 this year.

IndiGo's Chief Commercial Officer William Boulter said, "Having connected Jeddah with Delhi and Mumbai last year and Bengaluru now, will promote trade and tourism in both the countries through increased mobility."

"Furthermore, Mumbai-Kathmandu route will channelise increased tourist traffic from India to Nepal, promoting opportunities and economic growth in the country," he added.