App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 07:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

IndiGo to start daily flights on Bengaluru-Jeddah, Mumbai-Kathmandu routes

The airline also announced an additional daily flight on Chennai-Colombo route from March 1 this year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

IndiGo on Wednesday announced that it would be starting daily flights on Bengaluru-Jeddah and Mumbai-Kathmandu routes from March 29 and June 25, respectively.

The airline also announced an additional daily flight on Chennai-Colombo route from March 1 this year.

IndiGo's Chief Commercial Officer William Boulter said, "Having connected Jeddah with Delhi and Mumbai last year and Bengaluru now, will promote trade and tourism in both the countries through increased mobility."

Close
"Furthermore, Mumbai-Kathmandu route will channelise increased tourist traffic from India to Nepal, promoting opportunities and economic growth in the country," he added.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 07:24 pm

tags #Business #IndiGo

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.