App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 08:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

IndiGo to start daily flight on Delhi-Dammam route from March 10

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, "We are delighted to launch another connection from Delhi to Dammam, strengthening our presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Budget carrier IndiGo on Friday announced it would be starting a daily flight between Delhi and Dammam in Saudi Arabia from March 10. "With this new addition, the airline will now operate a total of five daily direct flights connecting Dammam with Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kozhikode, Trivandrum and Delhi," the airline said in its press release.

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, "We are delighted to launch another connection from Delhi to Dammam, strengthening our presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

"We witness a huge demand for travel between India and Saudi Arabia, on account of commercial opportunities and visiting friends and relatives," he added.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 08:14 pm

tags #Business #IndiGo

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.