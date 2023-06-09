IndiGo to start codeshare flights to four US cities via Istanbul from June 15

IndiGo and Turkish Airlines had inked a codeshare agreement in 2019.

No-frills carrier IndiGo on June 9 said it will launch codeshare flights to four cities in the United States via Istanbul from June 15 onwards.

The flights, which will be operated in partnership with Turkish Airlines, will connect the cities of New York, Boston, Chicago, and Washington.

"By offering seamless travel experiences at affordable fares, we aim to create more opportunities for Indian travelers to discover and connect with these exceptional destinations," IndiGo's Head of Global Sales, Vinay Malhotra, said.

The codeshare agreement, which allows two or more aviation companies to use and market the same flight under their respective brands, was inked between IndiGo and Turkish Airlines in 2019.

The expansion of the agreement with Turkish Airlines to offer codeshare flights to the US "reinforces our vision to strengthen international reach", Malhotra added.

IndiGo had earlier launched codeshare connections to 33 destinations in Europe, including Scotland, Bulgaria, Spain, the Netherlands, Greece, Belgium, Hungary, Denmark, Ireland, the United Kingdom, France, the Czech Republic, Austria, Switzerland, Italy and Portugal.

IndiGo had, last week, announced that it would also operate direct flights to five new international destinations in Africa and Central Asia, including the major cities of Tbilisi, Almaty, Nairobi, Tashkent and Baku, from July onwards.

The expansion of overseas connectivity has been undertaken by IndiGo, India's largest carrier by fleet size and domestic market share, at a time when its rival Air India is also bolstering its fleet. The Tata Group-owned airline had, in February, placed one of the biggest aviation orders for 250 Airbus aircraft and 220 Boeing planes.