you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 06:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

IndiGo to start Bengaluru-Agra flight services from March 5

Agra will be IndiGo's 63rd destination and 86th overall in its network, which also has flight services to 23 international airports.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Budget carrier IndiGo on January 6 said it will commence operations to Agra with the launch of a direct flight from Bengaluru on March 5. The services on the new route will be operated under the government's regional connectivity scheme Udan, the airline said in a release.

Agra will be IndiGo's 63rd destination and 86th overall in its network, which also has flight services to 23 international airports.

Effective March 5, IndiGo will connect Agra with Bengaluru with a daily, non-stop service, and it will be exclusively operated under the Udan scheme, IndiGo said.

"It gives us pleasure to announce Agra as the 63rd domestic destination in our network. Operating exclusively under the Udan scheme, the new services will promote trade and tourism in the region through increased mobility," IndiGo Chief Commercial Officer William Boulter said.

The airline already operates flights to and from Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Lucknow and Varanasi.

With its fleet of over 250 aircraft, the airline offers 1,500 daily flights, connecting 63 domestic destinations and 23 international destinations.

First Published on Jan 6, 2020 06:04 pm

tags #Business #IndiGo

