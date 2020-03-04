App
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 10:54 PM IST

IndiGo to start 15 new domestic flights

IndiGo said it will also commence flights on Patna – Mumbai route starting 15th May and along Bangalore – Jaipur route starting July 1.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

IndiGo on March 4 announced that it will be starting 15 new flights, enhancing connections from metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. "Starting March 29, IndiGo will operate new flights between Bangalore-Indore, Mumbai-Chennai, Delhi-Indore, Chennai-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Guwahati, Kolkata-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Chennai, Delhi-Hyderabad and Hyderabad-Chennai," the airline said.

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, "We are pleased to announce 15 new flights, to strengthen our domestic network, while enhancing connections from five metro cities."

"These flights will cater to the increased demand for travel from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad," he added.

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 10:48 pm

tags #Business #IndiGo

