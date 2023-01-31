 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IndiGo to operate Boeing 777 aircraft on Delhi-Istanbul route from February

PTI
Jan 31, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST

IndiGo on Tuesday said it will start operating wide-body Boeing 777 on Delhi-Istanbul route from February 1.

IndiGo so far has been operating only narrow-body all-economy airbus planes.This is for the first time in its over 16 years of operations that the Gurugram-headquartered airline will have twin-aisle planes in its fleet.

The Boeing 777 aircraft has a seating capacity of 400 passengers in a dual class configuration -- economy and business, the airline said in a statement.

The wide-body operations will help the airline cater to the increasing air travel demand between India and Turkey, it said.