    IndiGo to operate Boeing 777 aircraft on Delhi-Istanbul route from February

    IndiGo so far has been operating only narrow-body all-economy airbus planes.This is for the first time in its over 16 years of operations that the Gurugram-headquartered airline will have twin-aisle planes in its fleet.

    PTI
    January 31, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST
    IndiGo on Tuesday said it will start operating wide-body Boeing 777 on Delhi-Istanbul route from February 1.

    The Boeing 777 aircraft has a seating capacity of 400 passengers in a dual class configuration -- economy and business, the airline said in a statement.

The wide-body operations will help the airline cater to the increasing air travel demand between India and Turkey, it said.

    The Boeing 777 aircraft has a seating capacity of 400 passengers in a dual class configuration -- economy and business, the airline said in a statement.

    The wide-body operations will help the airline cater to the increasing air travel demand between India and Turkey, it said.