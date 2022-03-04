English
    IndiGo to operate 12 evacuation flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries between March 4-6

    PTI
    March 04, 2022 / 05:46 PM IST
    InterGlobe Aviation

    IndiGo said it will operate 12 evacuation flights with over 2,600 Indians from war-torn Ukraine’s neighbouring countries between Friday and Sunday.

    India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine’s western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to a Russian military offensive.

    In a statement, IndiGo said 42 evacuation flights with 9,200 Indians had been scheduled to operate between February 28 and March 6.

    "We have already operated 30 flights bringing back more than 6,600 of our citizens till today,” the airline’s Chief Operating Officer Wolfgang Prock-Schauer said on Friday.

    Twelve flights with over 2,600 Indians will be operated by India’s largest airline between March 4 and March 6.

    "We are humbled to fulfil our responsibility by operating more than 50 per cent of the flights under Operation Ganga and contribute towards the repatriation efforts by the Indian government,” Prock-Schauer said.

    IndiGo’s flights are operating to India from Bucharest and Suceava in Romania, Budapest in Hungry, Rzeszow and Warsaw in Poland, and Kosice in Slovakia.
    Tags: #aviation #Business #IndiGo #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Russia Ukraine crisis #Ukraine
    first published: Mar 4, 2022 05:44 pm
