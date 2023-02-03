 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

IndiGo to launch flights to Nairobi, Jakarta soon, looking at China as well: Peter Albers

Yaruqhullah Khan
Feb 03, 2023 / 06:41 PM IST

IndiGo aims to use 30 percent of its capacity for international operations in 2023-24

Indigo

IndiGo will soon launch new flights between India and Nairobi in Kenya and Jakarta in Indonesia, Chief Executive Officer Peter Albers said on February 3, as India's biggest airline reported a profit of Rs 1,422.6 crore in the December quarter.

Albers said that IndiGo is looking to launch operations in China as well, as the country opens up to international travel following an easing of COVID-19 curbs.

Speaking in a post-earnings conference call, Albers said IndiGo would look to add more than 15 percent to its capacity in 2023-24, after increasing its capacity by around 17 percent in 2022-23.

"We expect deliveries of Airbus to resume in a strong manner in FY24, which will help IndiGo expand its capacity even more next year," Albers said.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

View more

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
 View more
+ Show