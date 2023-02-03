English
    IndiGo to launch flights to Nairobi, Jakarta soon, looking at China as well: Peter Albers

    IndiGo aims to use 30 percent of its capacity for international operations in 2023-24

    Yaruqhullah Khan
    February 03, 2023 / 06:41 PM IST
    Indigo

    IndiGo will soon launch new flights between India and Nairobi in Kenya and Jakarta in Indonesia, Chief Executive Officer Peter Albers said on February 3, as India's biggest airline reported a profit of Rs 1,422.6 crore in the December quarter.

    Albers said that IndiGo is looking to launch operations in China as well, as the country opens up to international travel following an easing of COVID-19 curbs.

    Speaking in a post-earnings conference call, Albers said IndiGo would look to add more than 15 percent to its capacity in 2023-24, after increasing its capacity by around 17 percent in 2022-23.

    "We expect deliveries of Airbus to resume in a strong manner in FY24, which will help IndiGo expand its capacity even more next year," Albers said.