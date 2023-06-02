English
    IndiGo to fly direct to 6 new destinations in Africa, Asia

    Between June and September, IndiGo will launch direct flights to Nairobi, Jakarta, Tbilisi, Baku, Tashkent, and Almaty from Delhi and Mumbai. It will will also resume daily services from Delhi to Hong Kong in August

    June 02, 2023 / 01:39 PM IST
    IndiGo will thus add 174 new weekly international flights between June and September 2023

    IndiGo airlines announced six additional destinations for its flights in Asia and Africa on Friday, June 2.

    Low-cost carrier IndiGo on June 2 announced it plans to launch direct international flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Nairobi, Jakarta, Tbilisi, Baku, Tashkent, and Almaty.

    As part of its expansion in the international market, the airline will launch flights to the Kenyan capital Nairobi and Indonesia's Jakarta from Mumbai in late July or early August.

    "The addition of these exciting new destinations, new direct flight routes, enhanced flight frequencies, and strategic codeshare partnerships, will help us expand our footprint across four continents, with Africa and Central Asia being penetrated for the first time,” CEO Pieter Elbers said.

    With the expansion, IndiGo would be directly touching 32 international destinations (up from 26), he said.

    India’s largest carrier by fleet and domestic market share will connect Delhi to the Georgian capital of Tbilisi and Almaty in Kazakhstan with thrice-a-week flights from August.

    From September, the airline will direct fly between Delhi and the Uzbek capital Tashkent as well as Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan, four times a week.

    The launches come a month after the airline announced six new routes to West Asia, including daily flights to Dubai, Bahrain, Dammam and Jeddah.

    In total, IndiGo will add 174 new weekly international flights between June and September this year, including new destinations, routes, and frequencies, catering to the rising demand for international travel.

    The execution of this large-scale international expansion is an integral part of IndiGo’s strategy of moving towards new heights and across new frontiers under the aegis Elbers, who joined the airline 10 months ago.

    IndiGo will also resume daily services from Delhi to Hong Kong in August, three years after the flight was suspended following the coronavirus outbreak.

    At 1.33 pm, IndiGo was trading at Rs 2,377.90 on the NSE, up INR1.45 percent from the previous day.

