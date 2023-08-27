IndiGo to connect Delhi to Belagavi with daily direct flights

IndiGo said this will increase regional connectivity and provide an option of business as well as leisure travel in the area

IndiGo, India's biggest airline, announced on August 27 the launch of daily direct connections from Delhi to Belgaum starting from October 5.

The airline said it will run two flights, one going from Delhi to Belgaum at 3:45 pm and other back from Belgaum to Delhi at 6:35 pm.

This new endeavor is to establish smooth connectivity between northern and southern India, IndiGo said in the statement.

The statement also says that being the oldest airport in north Karnataka, this connectivity will increase regional connectivity and provide an option of business as well as leisure travel in the area.

Head of Sales at IndiGo, Vinay Malhotra said: “These flights are being introduced to cater to business and leisure travelers seeking new and affordable flying options to access destinations.”

According to the statement, the introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline’s domestic connectivity and provide affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences across an extensive network.

IndiGo, which has been on an expansion spree to cover more parts of the country, is one of the world's fastest-growing low-cost carriers. The airline operates over 1,800 daily flights linking 78 domestic cities and will soon expand its international reach to 32 overseas destinations with a fleet of over 300 aircraft.