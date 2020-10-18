172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|indigo-to-charge-rs-100-for-check-in-at-airport-counters-5976911.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2020 08:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

IndiGo to charge Rs 100 for check-in at airport counters

The aviation ministry had in May made it mandatory for passengers to do web check-in so as to reduce touch points at the airport amid the coronavirus pandemic. Once web check-in is done, the online boarding pass is issued by the airline to the passenger.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IndiGo will charge a passenger Rs 100 service fee if he or she wants to check-in at the airport counters from Saturday onwards, the airline said in a statement.

The aviation ministry had in May made it mandatory for passengers to do web check-in so as to reduce touch points at the airport amid the coronavirus pandemic. Once web check-in is done, the online boarding pass is issued by the airline to the passenger.

"IndiGo has introduced a service fee of INR 100 for check-in at the airport counters effective October 17, 2020," said the statement.

Close

"We encourage all passengers to web check-in as per the Government directive, using our website or mobile app. The check-in fee at the airport counters is applicable on all bookings made, starting from today i.e. October 17, 2020," it noted.

The low-cost carrier said it is committed to take all precautionary measures for a contactless and hassle-free travel experience for its customers.

Scheduled domestic passenger services resumed in India on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country since March 23 due to the pandemic.
First Published on Oct 18, 2020 08:05 am

tags #Business #Companies #IndiGo

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.