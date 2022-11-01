IndiGo starts direct flights between Indore and Chandigarh

India's biggest airline IndiGo has launched direct flights between Indore and Chandigarh, the company announced on November 1.

The move comes in a bid to strengthen domestic connectivity and offer consumers the ease of taking direct flights to maximum destinations, the airline said.

"As part of our mission to enhance accessibility and strengthen domestic connectivity, we have launched direct flights between Indore-Chandigarh. The new flights will not only enhance capacity but also provide more options to customers," chief strategy and revenue officer Sanjay Kumar said.

IndiGo said the flights were designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who were constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options to access destinations, which help in building businesses and were known for their tourist attractions.

The introduction of these flights would further bolster the airline’s international connectivity, the airline said.

IndiGo continues to rule Indian skies dominate, with a market share 57.7 percent in September. The airline carried 59.72 lakh passengers in September.

India's domestic air traffic rose 46.5 percent year-on-year to 103.55 lakh passengers in September against 101.16 lakh passengers in August, data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation shows.

IndiGo has codesharing agreements with several airlines such as Virgin Atlantic, Air France-KLM, Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways, American Airlines and Qantas.